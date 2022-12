videoDetails

Tawang Clash: Himanta Biswa Sharma launches a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi's statement

| Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 11:34 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a controversial statement raising several questions on the Prime Minister regarding the clash between the Indian and Chinese Army in Tawang. The political tussle has intensified on this controversial comment of Rahul. Himanta Bishwa Sharma said that how can anyone hate India and the Indian Army so much.