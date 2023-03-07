NewsVideos
Teach a befitting lesson to the land mafia says CM Yogi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 06:37 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given a big statement on land mafia. He said that teach a befitting lesson to the land mafia.

