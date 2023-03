videoDetails

Team India takes lead of 91 runs in Ahmedabad Test

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 06:34 PM IST

The game of the fourth day of the Ahmedabad Test match has ended. Team India has taken a lead of 91 runs by scoring 571 runs in the first innings. During this, Virat Kohli has played a brilliant inning of 186 runs.