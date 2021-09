Tears instead of smiles on people's faces due to Monsoon, 'storm' of crisis from UP to MP!

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in Gujarat and West Madhya Pradesh for the coming days. According to the latest weather bulletin of IMD, rain activity is likely to increase in Gujarat from September 19. Meanwhile, light rain has been predicted for today in Uttar Pradesh, Alwar, and Haryana.