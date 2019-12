Tense situation in Delhi after violence in Jamia, Seelampur and Jafrabad

On December 17 in Delhi's area of Seelampur, protesters clashed with police. In order to disperse the protesters, police resorted to baton charges and fired tear gas shells. Violence in the area led to the temporary shutdown of seven metro stations. At the stations of Welcome, Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Seelampur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar, exit and entrance gates were closed. The police claimed two traffic bikes. #CAAProtest #CAB #JamiProtest #Seelampurprotest #JafrabadProtest