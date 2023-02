videoDetails

Terrible devastation from Turkey to Syria due to Earthquake

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 08:40 AM IST

Due to the devastating earthquake in the border areas of Turkey and Syria, 7700 people have died and there is every possibility of increasing this number. The first earthquake of 7.8 magnitude occurred in Turkey and Syria. After this there were many more terrible tremors.