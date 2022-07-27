Terror Funding Case| Reports: Punjab Gangsters have connection with Jaish-e-Mohammed

Punjab State Investigation Agency has made a big disclosure. In the chargesheet filed in the case, it has been revealed that the gangsters of Punjab have connections with the terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed.

| Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 10:41 AM IST

