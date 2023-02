videoDetails

Terrorist Arrest In Jammu Kashmir, Perfume Bomb Seized

| Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 03:23 PM IST

Jammu-Kashmir Police has achieved big success. A terrorist has been arrested by police. As per reports, Perfume bomb has been recovered from the terrorist. He was involved in double blast that took place in Narwal area in which more than 9 people were injured.