Terrorists carry out grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

A terrorist attack has been reported in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. The terrorists have attacked the laborers with grenades. One laborer has died while 2 others have been injured in this attack.

| Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 12:30 AM IST

