TET candidates protest in Kolkata over recruitment

|Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 03:29 PM IST
Students are protesting in Kolkata. This protest of TET candidates is going outside the Primary Education Board office. Due to the demonstration, Section 144 has been imposed there.

