NewsVideos

The China Files : Who was the Chinese leader who overturned Mao's economic policies?

Today in The China Files, know that after Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping, who was in power of China, changed the fate of China. Also know how China became the world's second largest economic superpower, upset by Mao's decisions.

|Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 12:10 AM IST
Today in The China Files, know that after Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping, who was in power of China, changed the fate of China. Also know how China became the world's second largest economic superpower, upset by Mao's decisions.

All Videos

More microbreweries in Delhi, after Delhi's excise department awarded microbrewery licence
More microbreweries in Delhi, after Delhi's excise department awarded microbrewery licence
Deshhit: Who is the face of the opposition in 2024?
28:32
Deshhit: Who is the face of the opposition in 2024?
DNA: Non-Stop News; September 10, 2022
2:58
DNA: Non-Stop News; September 10, 2022
Deshhit Super 30: Controversy over Ponaiya's video with Rahul Gandhi
5:11
Deshhit Super 30: Controversy over Ponaiya's video with Rahul Gandhi
Emerging Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj talks about the 'road map' of development
42:30
Emerging Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj talks about the 'road map' of development

Trending Videos

More microbreweries in Delhi, after Delhi's excise department awarded microbrewery licence
28:32
Deshhit: Who is the face of the opposition in 2024?
2:58
DNA: Non-Stop News; September 10, 2022
5:11
Deshhit Super 30: Controversy over Ponaiya's video with Rahul Gandhi
42:30
Emerging Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj talks about the 'road map' of development
China,communism,Communist China,Communist Party of China,Communist Party,Chinese Communist party,how is china communist,China Communist Party,chinese communism,Communist,why did china become communist,Communism in China,why is china communist,roots of communism in china,South China Morning Post,communist party china,communist china economy,history of china,economy of communist china,Mao Zedong,Deng Xiaoping history,Deng Xiaoping,