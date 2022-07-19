NewsVideos

The controversy over offering Namaz in Lucknow's Lulu Mall is increasing continuously

The controversy over offering Namaz in Lucknow's Lulu Mall is increasing continuously. Now on this matter, CM Yogi has given strict instructions that the mall will not be allowed to become a den of politics. Along with this, he has expressed displeasure over the recent events.

|Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 11:13 AM IST
The controversy over offering Namaz in Lucknow's Lulu Mall is increasing continuously. Now on this matter, CM Yogi has given strict instructions that the mall will not be allowed to become a den of politics. Along with this, he has expressed displeasure over the recent events.

All Videos

Desh Superfast: Death threat to BJP MP Kirodilal Meena
4:33
Desh Superfast: Death threat to BJP MP Kirodilal Meena
Namaste India: Threat to BJP MP Kirodilal Meena
4:52
Namaste India: Threat to BJP MP Kirodilal Meena
Namaste India: Raees Khan Pathan told the whole truth of Teesta!
5:43
Namaste India: Raees Khan Pathan told the whole truth of Teesta!
The youth was attacked with knives after watching Nupur Sharma's video.
2:23
The youth was attacked with knives after watching Nupur Sharma's video.
Namaste India: Water fight festival on the streets of the Madrid
2:4
Namaste India: Water fight festival on the streets of the Madrid

Trending Videos

4:33
Desh Superfast: Death threat to BJP MP Kirodilal Meena
4:52
Namaste India: Threat to BJP MP Kirodilal Meena
5:43
Namaste India: Raees Khan Pathan told the whole truth of Teesta!
2:23
The youth was attacked with knives after watching Nupur Sharma's video.
2:4
Namaste India: Water fight festival on the streets of the Madrid
CM Yogi on lulu mall controversy,namaz controversy lulu mall,lulu mall namaz controversy,lulu mall controversy updates,lucknow namaz controversy,Lulu Mall Lucknow Owner,Lulu Mall Owner name,Yusuff Ali,lulu mall owner income,लुलु मॉल,lulu mall latest news,lulu mall hanuman chalisa,LuLu Group Chairman yusuff ali,Lulu Mall,CM yogi on lulu mall,cm yogi news,yogi adityanath statement on lulu mall,