videoDetails

The full story of 'Operation Dost'... in the words of the Indian Ambassador to Turkey

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 06:31 PM IST

India's Operation Dost continues in Turkey. The treatment of the injured is going on in 60 Para Field Hospital. The Indian Army is running the rescue operation. Till now more than 24 thousand people have died here.