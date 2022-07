The saint protesting against illegal mining self immolated and succumbed to burns

A sadhu committed self-immolation in protest against illegal mining on the hills of Braj area of ​​Bharatpur. It is reported that the sadhu has died during treatment in Safdarjung.

| Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 08:53 PM IST

