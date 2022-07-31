NewsVideos

The troubles of Sanjay Raut seem to be increasing now

The troubles of Sanjay Raut, who is facing the Enforcement Directorate in the Patra Chawl scam, seem to be increasing now. The ED team reached Sanjay Raut's house and at present his interrogation is going on at home. On this Sanjay Raut says that all the evidence against him is false.

|Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 10:40 AM IST
