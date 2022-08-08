There has been a stampede in the monthly fair of Baba Shyam in Khatu Shyamji of Rajasthan.

There has been a stampede in the monthly fair of Baba Shyam in Khatu Shyamji of Rajasthan. As soon as the entrance of the temple opened at around 5 in the morning, the pressure of the crowd increased so much that there was a stampede. In this stampede, 3 people died and many people got injured. The injured have been sent to Jaipur.

| Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 09:34 AM IST

