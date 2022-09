Thief runs away with bag full of Rs 3 lakh, caught on CCTV camera

A video has surfaced from Rajasthan. In this video a person has to pay a big price for having paan. The man stops to have paan, meanwhile the thief escapes with a bag full of Rs 3 lakh.

| Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 11:01 AM IST

A video has surfaced from Rajasthan. In this video a person has to pay a big price for having paan. The man stops to have paan, meanwhile the thief escapes with a bag full of Rs 3 lakh.