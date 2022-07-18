NewsVideos

This survey on marriage surprised everyone

According to a recently conducted survey, youth is either not interested in getting married or plan to marry late. Today, the maximum percentage of unmarried people is in Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu&Kashmir. To find out if the survey is actually true or not, we spoke to the youth and asked about their opinions on marriage.

|Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 06:06 PM IST
