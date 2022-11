This World Diabetes Day Dabur Has Launched Its Immunity and Health Tonic, Dabur Sugarfree Chyawanprakash

| Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 03:17 PM IST

This World Diabetes Day Dabur Has Launched Its Immunity and Health Tonic, Dabur Sugarfree Chyawanprakash. It has 3X immunity action and goodness of 40+ Ayurvedic herbs like Amla, Giloy, Mulethi and Ashwagandha etc, that helps in boosting immunity and prevents cough and cold. Dabur Chyawanprakash is clinically tested and absolutely safe for diabetic patients.