Those who do not trust their loved ones, what will you support, says PM Modi

In view of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, PM Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Kanpur. PM Modi attacked the opposition parties fiercely. PM Modi said, this time Holi with colours will be celebrated 10 days in advance in Uttar Pradesh. On March 10 itself, when the election results will come, Holi with colours will start with pomp.