Till when will MiG-21 keep on crashing?

Air Force fighter aircraft MiG-21 crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer, in which 2 pilots were killed. Now the questions are arising that how long will the MiG-21 keep on crashing? At the same time, a statement has come out quoting the Air Force, in which it has been told that by September another squadron of MiG-21 will be retired.

|Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 08:36 PM IST
