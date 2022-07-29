Till when will MiG-21 keep on crashing?

Air Force fighter aircraft MiG-21 crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer, in which 2 pilots were killed. Now the questions are arising that how long will the MiG-21 keep on crashing? At the same time, a statement has come out quoting the Air Force, in which it has been told that by September another squadron of MiG-21 will be retired.

| Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 08:36 PM IST

Air Force fighter aircraft MiG-21 crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer, in which 2 pilots were killed. Now the questions are arising that how long will the MiG-21 keep on crashing? At the same time, a statement has come out quoting the Air Force, in which it has been told that by September another squadron of MiG-21 will be retired.