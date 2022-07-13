NewsVideos

Time Machine: Indira buried Indian history under Red Fort!

Time will come back.. will tell its own story! Watch the rebirth of the pages of history for the first time on TV. Unique story of the glorious history of India. Today in Time Machine, watch how Indira buried Indian history under Red Fort!

|Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 09:27 PM IST
Time will come back.. will tell its own story! Watch the rebirth of the pages of history for the first time on TV. Unique story of the glorious history of India. Today in Time Machine, watch how Indira buried Indian history under Red Fort!

All Videos

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees the country amid economic crisis
23:9
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees the country amid economic crisis
Two arrested in connection with protest in Udaipur on June 20
3:35
Two arrested in connection with protest in Udaipur on June 20
Miscreants received funding for Kanpur violence, SIT investigation reveals
3:10
Miscreants received funding for Kanpur violence, SIT investigation reveals
Mehbooba Mufti accuses BJP of making Amarnath Yatra a political issue
0:59
Mehbooba Mufti accuses BJP of making Amarnath Yatra a political issue
Why is #ShameOnEmiway trending on twitter? | Zee English News | Entertainment
Why is #ShameOnEmiway trending on twitter? | Zee English News | Entertainment

Trending Videos

23:9
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees the country amid economic crisis
3:35
Two arrested in connection with protest in Udaipur on June 20
3:10
Miscreants received funding for Kanpur violence, SIT investigation reveals
0:59
Mehbooba Mufti accuses BJP of making Amarnath Yatra a political issue
Why is #ShameOnEmiway trending on twitter? | Zee English News | Entertainment
time machine,time machine zee news,time machine show,time machine on zee news,zee news show time machine,Hindi News,time machine zee history show,highlights of india history,time machine live show,time machin zee show,time machine with aditi tyagi,India history,Indian history,Indira Gandhi,Former PM Indira Gandhi,Indira Gandhi buried Indian history,Red Fort,History buried under Red Fort,