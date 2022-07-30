Time Machine: When and why was the SPG Act introduced?

Time will come back.. will tell its own story! Watch the rebirth of the pages of history for the first time on TV. Unique story of the glorious history of India. Watch Today in Time Machine, When and why was the SPG Act introduced?

| Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 09:11 PM IST

Time will come back.. will tell its own story! Watch the rebirth of the pages of history for the first time on TV. Unique story of the glorious history of India. Watch Today in Time Machine, When and why was the SPG Act introduced?