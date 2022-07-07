NewsVideos

Time Machine: When Indira turned down the President's offer

Time will come back.. will tell its own story! Watch the rebirth of the pages of history for the first time on TV. Unique story of the glorious history of India. Today in Time Machine, watch when Indira Gandhi said 'No' to the President of America.

|Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 08:34 PM IST
