TMC Leader Akhil Giri accused of making controversial remarks against President Draupadi Murmu

| Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 04:23 PM IST

TMC Leader Akhil Giri has been accused of making controversial remarks against President Draupadi Murmu.The controversy took place during a program in Nandigram. BJP has demanded the arrest of TMC Leader for this statement. On the other side, Congress is also raising questions against him.