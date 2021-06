TMC leader Mimi Chakraborty claims she was jabbed at fake vaccination drive

For at least 12 days, a man claiming to be an IAS officer and joint commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), had been organising COVID vaccination camps in the city. He even invited actor-MP Mimi Chakraborty to take her shot at one of the camps, and she obliged. At least 472 people got their shots at these camps, free of charge. It has now come to light that all these vaccine doses were fake.