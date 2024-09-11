Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2791641https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/sanjauli-mosque-row-why-are-hindus-protesting-in-shimla-2791641.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sanjauli mosque row: Why are Hindus protesting in Shimla?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 03:00 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Dancers Abducted at Gunpoint in Kushi Nagar: The miscreants got into trouble in the Kushinagar case! In fact, on Sunday night, half a dozen armed miscreants abducted two dancers from Bengal at gunpoint from village Gaurihi of Ramkola police station area of ​​Kushinagar district. Two hours later, the police rescued the dancers from a Fortuner car at Ganesh Chowk. The police have arrested at least six youths including the son of a BJP leader. They have been identified as Arvind Singh, Krishna Tirpathi, BJP leader Aditya Singh's son Arthak Singh, Nagendra Yadav

All Videos

Encounter underway in Jammu Kashmir's Udhampur
Play Icon02:05
Encounter underway in Jammu Kashmir's Udhampur
Hindu organistations stages protest over Sanjauli Masjid Controversy
Play Icon06:21
Hindu organistations stages protest over Sanjauli Masjid Controversy
Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi
Play Icon04:39
Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi
Illegal 'construction' in mosque, 'conflict' in Sanjauli!
Play Icon19:39
Illegal 'construction' in mosque, 'conflict' in Sanjauli!
To The Point: Pakistan Attacks Kashmir ahead of Elections
Play Icon37:05
To The Point: Pakistan Attacks Kashmir ahead of Elections

Trending Videos

Encounter underway in Jammu Kashmir's Udhampur
play icon2:5
Encounter underway in Jammu Kashmir's Udhampur
Hindu organistations stages protest over Sanjauli Masjid Controversy
play icon6:21
Hindu organistations stages protest over Sanjauli Masjid Controversy
Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi
play icon4:39
Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi
Illegal 'construction' in mosque, 'conflict' in Sanjauli!
play icon19:39
Illegal 'construction' in mosque, 'conflict' in Sanjauli!
To The Point: Pakistan Attacks Kashmir ahead of Elections
play icon37:5
To The Point: Pakistan Attacks Kashmir ahead of Elections