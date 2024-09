videoDetails

Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora dies by suicide

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 03:38 PM IST

Malaika Arora Father Death: A shocking sad news is coming out from Malaika Arora's family. Actually, it is being told that Malaika's father Anil Arora has committed suicide. According to media reports, the actress's father committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of the building located in Bandra area. According to the news, this incident happened today i.e. Wednesday morning at around 9 am.