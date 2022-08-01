TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh bites raw brinjal in Parliament

Monsoon session is going on in Parliament at present. Inflation was being discussed today. Meanwhile, TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh ate a raw brinjal standing in the Lok Sabha. This was TMC MP's own way of protesting against inflation.

| Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 07:35 PM IST

