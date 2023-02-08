NewsVideos
videoDetails

TMC Protesting outside LIC Offices against Adani Case

|Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
Where on one hand, Opposition is adamant on demanding a JPC inquiry in Adani Case. TMC is protesting outside LIC offices in Delhi on the other.

All Videos

Asaduddin Owaisi targets Government, says- 'Will Modi government remove the green color from the tricolor?'
15:49
Asaduddin Owaisi targets Government, says- 'Will Modi government remove the green color from the tricolor?'
PDP's President Mehbooba Mufti Compares Jammu Kashmir With Afghanistan
1:21
PDP's President Mehbooba Mufti Compares Jammu Kashmir With Afghanistan
Ravi Shankar Prasad lashes out at Congress, says' Rahul Gandhi Misleaded the House'
31:4
Ravi Shankar Prasad lashes out at Congress, says' Rahul Gandhi Misleaded the House'
Mallikarjun Kharge launches scathing attack on PM Modi in Rajya Sabha
5:19
Mallikarjun Kharge launches scathing attack on PM Modi in Rajya Sabha
Uproar in Parliament over Adani Case, Speaker gives advice on Hindenburg Research
11:11
Uproar in Parliament over Adani Case, Speaker gives advice on Hindenburg Research

Trending Videos

15:49
Asaduddin Owaisi targets Government, says- 'Will Modi government remove the green color from the tricolor?'
1:21
PDP's President Mehbooba Mufti Compares Jammu Kashmir With Afghanistan
31:4
Ravi Shankar Prasad lashes out at Congress, says' Rahul Gandhi Misleaded the House'
5:19
Mallikarjun Kharge launches scathing attack on PM Modi in Rajya Sabha
11:11
Uproar in Parliament over Adani Case, Speaker gives advice on Hindenburg Research
Adani,Adani news,TMC Protest,TMC,tmc protest at lic offices,LIC,lic adani,lic adani news,lic adani news hindi,lic adani group,LIC office,lic office adani case,adani case,adani case study,adani case explained,tmc protest in delhi,tmc protest in delhi today,Delhi,delhi tmc protest,delhi tmc protest lic office,lic office delhi,Mamata Banerjee,Mamata Banerjee TMC,opposition,opposition on adani,hindenburg,hindenburg research adani,hindenburg report on adani,