TMC to not participate in voting for Vice Presidential election

Big news related to the Vice Presidential election is coming. TMC will not participate in the voting process of the election. Party's National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee has informed that the party will not participate in the election process and will not support NDA's candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar.

|Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 08:25 PM IST
