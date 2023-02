videoDetails

Today Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman present the budget in Parliament at 11 am

| Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 09:33 AM IST

The first phase of the budget session of Parliament began on Tuesday. The first phase of the budget session will continue till February 13. During this, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and President Draupadi Murmu gave an address. Today Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present this year's budget in Parliament at 11 am.