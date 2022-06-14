NewsVideos

Today is the second day of questioning of Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald Case.

National Herald case: Rahul Gandhi is again interrogated by the ED on the second day today. Rahul Gandhi's convoy has left the house. In such a situation, there is a huge crowd in the Congress headquarters. The convoy of Congress leaders and workers is going out. Watch Latest News Updates on Zee News

Jun 14, 2022
