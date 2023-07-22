trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638722
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning in superfast

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 09:16 AM IST
Ashok Gehlot could not tolerate the advice to look into his own backyard on Manipur. On the dismissal from the post of minister, Rajendra Gudha said that Rajasthan is number one in women atrocities. Know that BJP also supported this statement
North Korea fired several cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea
play icon0:55
North Korea fired several cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea
Delhi Flood Breaking: Big news on Yamuna's water level, danger of flood in Delhi not averted
play icon0:43
Delhi Flood Breaking: Big news on Yamuna's water level, danger of flood in Delhi not averted
Manipur Violence: Manipur-like incident in West Bengal, BJP candidate accused of indecency
play icon5:39
Manipur Violence: Manipur-like incident in West Bengal, BJP candidate accused of indecency
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 22nd July 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | astrology
play icon5:32
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 22nd July 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | astrology
Jyotish Guru: What to do on the last date of Shukla, the works done on this date are successful.
play icon3:6
Jyotish Guru: What to do on the last date of Shukla, the works done on this date are successful.
