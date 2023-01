videoDetails

TOP 100: Big allegation on Adani Group in Hindenburg's report, disturbances through Shell companies

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 03:41 PM IST

Shares of Adani Group have been falling for two consecutive days. The Hindenburg report has come regarding this, in which a big allegation has been leveled against the Adani Group. It has been said in this report that Adani Group has done wrong through shell companies.