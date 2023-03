videoDetails

Top 25: BJP's counter attack on Rahul Gandhi's allegations

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 09:42 PM IST

Today, for the first time after the end of the membership of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi answered many questions by holding a press conference. After which BJP retaliated on Rahul Gandhi's statement and said that Rahul made allegations without proof. He insulted the OBC community. See further in this report 25 big news of the day in just 5 minutes.