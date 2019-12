Top layer of Dal Lake freeze due to intense cold

In Jammu and Kashmir, the cold weather has intensified and the lives of the people are getting affected. Srinagar recorded minus 5-degree temperature on its coldest night of the season. Due to the severe cold, the top layer of the Dal lake has frozen and the water pipelines of the houses were also frozen. #ColdWeather #Winter #JammuAndKashmir #DalLakeFrozen