Toxic liquor kills 28 in Gujarat's Botad

In Gujarat's Botad, the death toll due to drinking toxic liquor has risen to 28. Many people are still hospitalized and the condition of some people remains critical. Police have detained 5 people in this case.

| Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 06:50 PM IST

