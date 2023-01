videoDetails

Trainee plane collides with the peak of the temple in Madhya Pradesh, Pilot Dies

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 10:33 AM IST

Trainee Plane crashes in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa. The accident took place when a trainee plane collided with the peak of the temple. In this incident, the pilot has died and the other pilot is seriously injured.