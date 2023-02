videoDetails

Bomb Blast Near Bishalgarh In Agartala Ahead of Tripura Election Voting

| Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 10:29 AM IST

There has been a bomb blast in Bishalgarh near Agartala, the capital of Tripura. A CPM supporter family claims that a bomb was hurled outside their house in the night. BJP supporters have been accused of this.