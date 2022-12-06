NewsVideos

Truck full of apples overturned on Delhi-ludhiana highway

|Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 11:06 AM IST
A truck full of apple crates overturned on the Delhi Ludhiana highway. After that people reached there to loot the boxes of apples.

All Videos

Indian, Sikh woman shot dead at Target in Canada
3:25
Indian, Sikh woman shot dead at Target in Canada
Khabren Khatakhat: BJP government for the seventh time in Gujarat, AAP may win in MCD.
9:27
Khabren Khatakhat: BJP government for the seventh time in Gujarat, AAP may win in MCD.
Heart Attack: A 23-year-old teacher had a heart attack while praying in school
7:13
Heart Attack: A 23-year-old teacher had a heart attack while praying in school
S. Jaishankar schools European Union on Oil and Gas imports in front of German Foreign minister
S. Jaishankar schools European Union on Oil and Gas imports in front of German Foreign minister
Volcanic eruption in two corners of the world, largest active volcano erupted in America
2:42
Volcanic eruption in two corners of the world, largest active volcano erupted in America

Trending Videos

3:25
Indian, Sikh woman shot dead at Target in Canada
9:27
Khabren Khatakhat: BJP government for the seventh time in Gujarat, AAP may win in MCD.
7:13
Heart Attack: A 23-year-old teacher had a heart attack while praying in school
S. Jaishankar schools European Union on Oil and Gas imports in front of German Foreign minister
2:42
Volcanic eruption in two corners of the world, largest active volcano erupted in America
Ludhiana,Ludhiana news,ludhiana latest news live,ludhiana news latest,ludhiana news channel,Road accident,road accident latest news,Hindi News,non stop hindi news,non stop news hindi,india news live,news in hindi,live hindi news,hindi news states,live news hindi,Latest News,headlines of the day,hindi news today,