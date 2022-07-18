TTK: Controversy over Gyanvapi case intensifies again
The controversy of Gyanvapi has intensified again. Seven women have demanded from the Supreme Court regarding the dispute. During the debate on this issue in 'Taal Thok Ke', BJP's Gaurav Bhatia made a scathing attack on Waris Pathan.
The controversy of Gyanvapi has intensified again. Seven women have demanded from the Supreme Court regarding the dispute. During the debate on this issue in 'Taal Thok Ke', BJP's Gaurav Bhatia made a scathing attack on Waris Pathan.