TTK: Controversy over Gyanvapi case intensifies again

The controversy of Gyanvapi has intensified again. Seven women have demanded from the Supreme Court regarding the dispute. During the debate on this issue in 'Taal Thok Ke', BJP's Gaurav Bhatia made a scathing attack on Waris Pathan.

| Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 09:44 PM IST

The controversy of Gyanvapi has intensified again. Seven women have demanded from the Supreme Court regarding the dispute. During the debate on this issue in 'Taal Thok Ke', BJP's Gaurav Bhatia made a scathing attack on Waris Pathan.