TTK: ED cracks down on Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam

ED has taken major action against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam case. After 9 hours of interrogation, ED took Sanjay Raut into custody. After reaching the ED office, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that all this is happening to weaken Shiv Sena and also he said that Sanjay Raut will not bow down and will not leave Shiv Sena.

| Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 07:49 PM IST

ED has taken major action against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam case. After 9 hours of interrogation, ED took Sanjay Raut into custody. After reaching the ED office, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that all this is happening to weaken Shiv Sena and also he said that Sanjay Raut will not bow down and will not leave Shiv Sena.