TTK: Rohit Ranjan Case-- Chhattisgarh police action driven by political agenda?

|Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 08:50 PM IST
Chhattisgarh Police has tried to arrest Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan without informing the UP Police. During this time, Chhattisgarh Police can also be seen misbehaving. At 5 in the morning, the police forcibly entered the house of Anchor Rohit Ranjan and destroyed the household items.

