TTK: Rohit Ranjan Case-- Chhattisgarh police action driven by political agenda?

Chhattisgarh Police has tried to arrest Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan without informing the UP Police. During this time, Chhattisgarh Police can also be seen misbehaving. At 5 in the morning, the police forcibly entered the house of Anchor Rohit Ranjan and destroyed the household items.

| Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 08:50 PM IST

