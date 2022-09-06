TTK: Survey of Madrasas right, method wrong?

After the order of the madrassa survey of the UP government, Muslim side can be seen opposing this decision. Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind held a big meeting in Delhi today regarding Madrasa survey in which the chief Maulana of about 200 madrasas attended. In the meeting, Mahmood Madani, president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, raised questions on the survey of madrassas.

| Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 08:34 PM IST

After the order of the madrassa survey of the UP government, Muslim side can be seen opposing this decision. Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind held a big meeting in Delhi today regarding Madrasa survey in which the chief Maulana of about 200 madrasas attended. In the meeting, Mahmood Madani, president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, raised questions on the survey of madrassas.