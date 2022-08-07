TTK : Why is love falling on Aurangzeb again and again?

Once again the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb is in the headlines. This time the leader of the Samajwadi Party, Abu Azmi, is behind bringing Aurangzeb in the headlines. Azmi has said that Aurangzeb was not a bad emperor. And he never discriminated between Hindu-Muslim. At the same time, he said that the way Aurangzeb has been shown is a mistake in history.

| Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 08:17 PM IST

Once again the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb is in the headlines. This time the leader of the Samajwadi Party, Abu Azmi, is behind bringing Aurangzeb in the headlines. Azmi has said that Aurangzeb was not a bad emperor. And he never discriminated between Hindu-Muslim. At the same time, he said that the way Aurangzeb has been shown is a mistake in history.