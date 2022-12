videoDetails

Rahul Security Breach: Delhi Police submits report to MHA in Rahul Gandhi's Security Breach Case

| Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 03:57 PM IST

In the matter of lapse in security of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Police has submitted a report to Ministry of Home Affairs. In this report, Delhi Police has written that Rahul broke the cordon. Proper security arrangements were made.