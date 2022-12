videoDetails

Tunisha Sharma Case: Police investigation intensifies, truth hidden in Sheezan Khan's Secret Chat?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 02:34 PM IST

The investigation of actress Tunisha Sharma case has been intensified by police. The statement of the actress's mother will be taken for the second time today in this case. The statement of maternal uncle, uncle and driver will also be recorded along with them. In this case, questions are arising whether the secret of death is hidden in Sheejan's chat?