videoDetails

Tunisha Sharma Case: Sheejan's mother said- Tunisha's mother was not happy with this relationship

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 01:50 PM IST

In actress Tunisha Sharma case, Tunisha's mother is constantly accusing Sheejan and his family. In response to these lies, Sheejan's family held a press conference today and denied all the lies of Tunisha's mother.