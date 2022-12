videoDetails

Tunisha Sharma Case: Sheezan Khan Makes A Big Revelation During Police Interrogation,says, 'I did breakup after Shraddha-Aftab Case'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 03:37 PM IST

During the police interrogation in Tunisha Sharma suicide case, accused Sheezan Khan has made a big disclosure. Sheezan told police that he broke up with Tunisha after Shraddha-Aftab case.